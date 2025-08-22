Man, who reaches Madurai for TVK conference, dies after fainting

MADURAI: A 33-year-old man, who came from Chennai, to attend TVK’s state conference in Madurai, was said to have fainted and died on Thursday.



The deceased victim has been identified as Prabhakaran.

The ill-fated victim travelled along with his friends in a van from Chennai on Wednesday night.

The van stopped near Sakkimangalam in Madurai for refreshment.

Prabhakaran moved away to attend nature’s call. Since he did not return, his friends went in search of Prabhakaran. Much to their shock, they found him lying unconscious.

Subsequently, Prabhakaran was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai and admitted to intensive care.

But he was declared dead.

The exact cause of the death would be known based on a post-mortem examination report, sources said.