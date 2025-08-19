Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Aug 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Man upset over unemployment jumps in front of moving bus, dies in Kumbakonam
    Representative image

    TIRUCHY: Upset over a dispute with his wife, a man jumped across the moving bus and died on the spot in Kumbakonam on Monday.

    Prabakaran (34), a resident of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, was working in an eatery at Samayapuram in Tiruchy along with his wife Gokila. Prabakaran and his wife went to Kumbakonam in search of a job.

    The couple constantly quarrelled over unemployment, and Prabakaran was in depression.

    In such a backdrop, Prabakaran was waiting in the Kumbakonam bus stand along with his wife all through the night.

    On Monday at around 6 am, Prabakaran fell across a moving private bus and was run over by it, sustaining severe injuries. Soon, he was rushed to Kumbakonam GH, but he succumbed. Kumbakonam West police registered a case and are investigating.

    DTNEXT Bureau

