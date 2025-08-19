Man upset over unemployment jumps in front of moving bus, dies in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Upset over a dispute with his wife, a man jumped across the moving bus and died on the spot in Kumbakonam on Monday.



Prabakaran (34), a resident of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, was working in an eatery at Samayapuram in Tiruchy along with his wife Gokila. Prabakaran and his wife went to Kumbakonam in search of a job.



The couple constantly quarrelled over unemployment, and Prabakaran was in depression.



In such a backdrop, Prabakaran was waiting in the Kumbakonam bus stand along with his wife all through the night.



On Monday at around 6 am, Prabakaran fell across a moving private bus and was run over by it, sustaining severe injuries. Soon, he was rushed to Kumbakonam GH, but he succumbed. Kumbakonam West police registered a case and are investigating.