Man, two children killed in accident in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man and two children died on the spot after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

According to sources, Arivazhagan (37), his wife Usha (35) and their children Rupa (10), Pavyasri (9) and his niece Tejasri (4) were travelling in a bike to a temple in Panankadu on Wednesday evening, when a Nagore-bound car from Kerala was approaching in the opposite direction at Madhakottai.

The vehicle hit their two-wheeler, in which Arivazhagan, Pavyasri and Tejasri died immediately on impact, while Usha and Rupa sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

On information, the Tamil University police rushed to the spot, and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Thanjavur Medical College hospital for autopsy. The police also registered a case and arrested the car driver, Riaz Ahamed (31) of Thrissur, Kerala. Further investigations are under way.