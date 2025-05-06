Man threatens to upload obscene photos of woman, held in Kumbakonam

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man from Kumbakonam was arrested by the Rajamangalam police based on a complaint from a 51-year-old woman that he threatened to upload obscene images of her on social media. He had also sent abusive messages to her husband and her son, police said.

The arrested person was identified as D Neelamegan (38), who was friends with the complainant for the last nine years, police said.

Rajamangalam police have registered a case under sections of the BNS and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the IT Act. A police team arrested Neelamegan from Kumbakonam on Sunday, produced him before a magistrate and remanded him to judicial custody.

In another case, police have launched a search for a software engineer who cheated a woman under the pretext of a relationship and had physical relationships with her. The duo had become friends during a gym session and entered into a relationship, after he had promised to marry her.

Recently, he had been avoiding her; when she asked to marry him, he declined after which she filed a complaint with the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station.