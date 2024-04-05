Man suspected in murder in Kundrathur found dead in Varanasi

CHENNAI: Days after a man absconded following the murder of his live-in partner in Kundrathur, he was found dead in Varanasi on Thursday, police said.

Police suspect him to have jumped into the river fearing police arrest.

On March 19, a 35-year-old woman, Loganayaki was found dead with homicidal injuries inside a house in Kundrathur.

Police investigations revealed that the woman, a mother of two was separated from her husband and was living with Krishnakumar (37). Krishnakumar went absconding after which police suspected his involvement in the woman's death.

On Friday, Kundrathur police received information that the suspect was found dead in the river in Varanasi on Thursday.

Authorities there who recovered a body in the river confirmed his identity using his Aadhar card. His relatives have been summoned to Varanasi to confirm his identity.

Kundrathur police are following up the case.