Man surrenders after killing lover’s husband; hunt on for woman

TIRUCHY: The police in Tiruchy are hunting for a woman who allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover who surrendered on Friday.

After S Soundaravalli (45) of Kumaresapuram Mariamman temple street near Thiruverumbur left for Chennai to meet her daughter who has been studying there, her husband A Saravanan (48), a painter, invited his friend Radhakrishnan for a drink on Thursday night. During the booze session, Radhakrishnan allegedly stabbed Saravanan multiple times and escaped after ensuring that he was dead.

On Friday morning, the neighbours passed alerted Soundaravalli about her husband being murdered after which she came back to Tiruchy.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan surrendered before the Tiruverumbur police station.

During investigation, the police found that Radhakrishnan and Soundaravalli had an affair, and before leaving for Chennai, Soundaravalli allegedly conspired with him to murder Saravanan.

The police arrested Radhakrishnan and are searching for Soundaravalli.