Man stabbed to death over alleged sexual harassment of widow in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death for allegedly sexually harassing widow in Tiruvallur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Shankar, a private company employee, was allegedly sexually harassing a 30-year-old widow named Manjula, who lived near his house.

On Saturday night, Shankar called Manjula to meet him at a lake in their neighborhood. Dayal (24), Manjula's nephew, followed them and confronted Shankar, leading to a heated argument. When the situation escalated, Dayal allegedly stabbed Shankar with a sickle and killed him. Subsequently, the duo threw the victim's cell phone in the lake and fled the scene.

The next morning, when some villagers walked past the lake, they noticed Shankar's body floating in it. On information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested Manjula and Dayal, along with three others, and registered a case against them.

The investigation revealed that Dayal killed Shankar as he was continuously harassing Manjula. The two accused were produced before the Ponneri Magistrate Court and were sent to Puzhal Jail. The police are investigating to determine if anyone else was involved in the crime.