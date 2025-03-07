Man slits wife’s throat after quarrel in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: A man murdered his wife by slitting her throat over a petty quarrel in Thanjavur on Thursday. It is said that Sabari (23) from Keezha Vannipattu near Orathanadu and Bhuvaneswari (20) from Paruthikottai in Tiruvarur had an affair for a few years and married six months back.

Bhuvaneswari’s parents Tamilarasan and Revathy who were working in a brick kiln had been staying with the new couple for the past month and this had triggered arguments between Sabari and Bhuvaneswari and the couple used to quarrel over the issue.

On Thursday afternoon, Sabari and Bhuvaneswari were quarrelling again and Sabari took a knife and slit the throat of Bhuvneswari and she fell in a pool of blood while Sabari escaped from the spot.

On hearing the noise, Bhuvaneswari’s parents and neighbours rushed to the spot and rushed her to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injury despite treatment in the hospital. Ayyampettai police registered a case and are searching for Sabari.