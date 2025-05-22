Man sets Tasmac shop afire in Sivaganga, held

MADURAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested after being charged with setting fire to a Tasmac liquor shop at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. The incident occurred at around 12.15 am, on Thursday.

The accused, who was arrested, has been identified as K Gautham of Salaigramam, a village in Sivagangai. He committed such a crime under the influence of alcohol.

On being alerted, the Manamadurai police inspected the spot and held inquiries, sources said. Inspector of Manamadurai Police Ravindran said the accused broke open the shop to steal money but failed and later set the shop on fire. Liquor worth Rs22 lakh was destroyed.