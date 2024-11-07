Man sentenced to life in prison for double murder

MADURAI: A 43-year-old man was convicted of double murder by a special Court in Thoothukudi for the exclusive trial of cases under the SC and ST Act and sentenced to life in prison. Sessions Judge M Udayavelavan delivered the sentence on Tuesday evening after summing up the case. Mary (50) and her husband Devasingh alias Devasia alias Chacko (60), natives of Kerala, lived in a hut in Kulasekarapattinam and did menial jobs like collecting plastic waste for a living.

A Selvam (43) of Udangudi in Thoothukudi, misbehaved with Mary. When the couple reprimanded Selvam, he hacked them to death indiscriminately. The incident happened on October 17, 2013, when Selvam was in town for Kulasekarapattinam's famed Dasara festival.

Mary died on impact, while Chacko succumbed to injuries two days later at a hospital. Based on a complaint, Kulasekarapattinam police filed a case against Selvam and arrested him.

The Judge, after cross-examining witnesses, found him guilty and sentenced him for each of two counts of murder and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also ruled that the sentences should be served concurrently.