Man run over by Ooty-bound Nilgiri Mountain train

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, an unknown man was knocked down by the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train bound for Mettupalayam from Ooty on Thursday.

This incident, believed to be an unusual occurrence as the train chugs along the hills at a low speed, had happened after a while when it left the Ooty station around 2 pm, said the railway police. The loco pilot passed on the information to the railway police. On receiving information, the railway police rushed to the spot, said the police. The railway police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination. An inquiry is underway to ascertain his identity and whereabouts, said the sources.

“It is unlikely for the run-over incident to be accidental as the train moves at a low speed and he could have moved away easily. The person might have committed suicide by jumping before the train. The truth will be found only after a proper investigation,” said a railway official.