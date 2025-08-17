Man receives electric shock while withdrawing cash from Kancheepuram ATM

CHENNAI: Panic spread near the Railway Station Road in Kancheepuram on Sunday after a man was hospitalised following an electric shock received from an HDFC Bank ATM machine while attempting to withdraw cash.

The incident occurred in the morning when Venkatesan (35), a resident of Kamman Street visited the ATM located near the Head Post Office with his 8-year-old son. Venkatesan had gone to the nearby vegetable market and needed cash.

Venkatesan inserted his ATM card and began entering his PIN on the machine's keypad. Suddenly, he received an electric shock from the ATM, causing him significant discomfort and shock.

Initially unsure if it was a real shock or just a sensation, Venkatesan attempted to re-enter his PIN.

Upon pressing the keys a second time, he received a much stronger shock, severely affecting his entire right hand.

Venkatesan immediately exited the ATM booth with his son. He rushed to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital for treatment, reporting the electric shock injury to his right hand sustained at the ATM. He was admitted for care.

News of the incident caused flutter in the area.

Vishnu Kanchi Police promptly arrived and inspected the faulty ATM. Using a tester, they confirmed that the keypad area of the ATM was leaking electricity.

Police clarified that the leakage involved low-voltage electricity While sufficient to cause painful shocks, it was determined not to be strong enough to cause life-threatening injuries.

Reports emerged that several other individuals had also experienced minor electric shocks from the same ATM while entering their PINs recently, though without major injury.

The incident caused widespread concern among locals using ATMs in the area.

Many residents avoided the specific ATM, opting to use other machines instead.

Some cautious individuals resorted to using pens or other objects instead of their fingers to press the PIN pad keypad at ATMs as a temporary safety measure.

Police have urgently notified the concerned HDFC Bank management about the hazardous fault. They have instructed the bank to take immediate action to rectify the electrical leakage and prevent further shock incidents at the ATM.