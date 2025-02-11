Man murders father over property dispute in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man killed his father by stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle and attacked his mother over a property dispute in Salem. Police said Ponnusamy, 60, a Dharmapuri native, was residing with his wife Gaurammal, 50, at V Mettur in Salem and working as a security guard in a crusher unit.

The couple owned one and a half acres of farmland and 80 cents of a residential plot. Police said the couple’s second son Chinnasamy, 30 frequently quarreled with them seeking his share of property.

On Sunday night, Chinnasamy along with his two friends Srinivasan and Appu broke into a quarrel with Ponnusamy over the same issue. However, the elderly man refused to give away the land as Chinnasamy was an alcoholic and raised apprehensions that he may sell it off.

An infuriated Chinnasamy stabbed him with a beer bottle and also attacked him with a wooden log. When Gaurammal intervened to protect her husband, the accused attacked her with the bottle, before fleeing away from the scene.

Police said Ponnusamy bled to death on the spot, while neighbours rushed the woman to Omalur Government Hospital and then to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

After a search, the Omalur police arrested Chinnasamy and two others and further inquiries are on.