Man murders drunkard son, dumps body in Kancheepuram lake

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was murdered by his father and relative and the body was dumped in the lake in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Munusamy of Kancheepuram, who was married and had two children. The police said Munusamy was addicted to liquor and used to quarrel and even assault his parents and wife for money to buy liquor every day.

After one such assault three days ago, his father Kathavarayan (60) retaliated and him back with a wooden rod. Officials said Munusamy suffered head injuries and died on the spot due to heavy blood loss. Kathavarayan and his brother-in-law Rajesh (40) threw the body into a lake after tying it with a heavy stone.

However, the body surfaced on Saturday, and the police began investigations, during which they found that he was murdered by his father and brother-in-law. Both of them were arrested and were remanded in judicial custody.