Man murdered in Theni over enmity in Cumbum

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Cumbum of Theni district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Ilamparuthi, who resided on Jallikattu Street in Cumbum, was moving towards Vivekanandar Street to have a cup of tea.

Easwaran (58) of Cumbum Oothukadu Pirivu, who attempted to rescue the victim, also suffered injuries.

The assailants fled the scene. Both victims were rushed to Cumbum Government Hospital, but Ilamparuthi died, sources said.

Cumbum North police filed a case after Uthamapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police G Venkatesan held inquiries.