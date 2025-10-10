Man kills 3 kids after wife elopes with paramour in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Man kills his three children after the wife escaped with her lover in Thanjavur on Friday and surrendered before the police.

Sources said, S Vinod Kumar (38), a resident from Gopalasamudram near Madukkur in Thanjavur, was frustrated after his wife Nithya eloped six months ago.

Since then, Vinod had been consuming alcohol and had become addicted to it, reportedly torturing his 3 kids – Oviya (12), Keerthi (8) and Easwaran (5).

On Friday night, Vinod came home drunk and began scolding the children. Suddenly, he took Easwaran and slit his throat with a knife. On seeing this, the other two began screaming and Vinod slit their throats too.

After ensuring they are dead, he surrendered before the Madukkur police. Soon the police arrested him.