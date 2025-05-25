Man killed in drunken clash over matchbox in Erode

CHENNAI: A man died after he was brutally assaulted by four men in a drunken altercation that began over a matchbox in Mailambadi in Erode district.

The police have arrested the accused - Manikandan, Bharath, Dinesh, and Nandagopal - in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the four men were drinking near a TASMAC outlet in the Mailambadi area when the victim, Shankar, who was also under the influence of alcohol, approached them and asked for a matchbox. A scuffle reportedly broke out following this exchange, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Later that day, the accused spotted Shankar again at the Alamaram bus stop and allegedly confronted him, asking, “Have you not left yet?”. In response, Shankar is said to have verbally abused them. Enraged, the four men reportedly attacked him with a nylon rope, inflicting serious injuries.

Shankar was admitted to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and all four men were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.