Man injured in Krishnagiri elephant attack

COIMBATORE: A differently-abled man was injured in an elephant attack in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

According to the forest department, Chozhan alias Govindaraj, 35, from Valluvar Puram near Maharajakadai had gone to attend nature’s call in the early morning hours.

Unexpectedly, an elephant emerged from the dark and began to chase him.

Though Chozhan took to his heels, he fell off and came under attack by the elephant.

The villagers, who came rushing, had scared away the elephant and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital.

Besides the forest department, the Maharajakadai police also visited the spot and held inquiries. The forest department has enhanced vigil to prevent any further elephant intrusions.