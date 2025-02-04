Man held for sexually assaulting 78-year-old woman in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A meat stall owner was arrested by Coimbatore police on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman. The accused Balamurugan (47), who was running a meat shop and residing at Perur, sexually assaulted the woman, who was residing alone in the same neighbourhood, after tying her hands and gagging.

“The accused visited her house to fix a new bulb after she sought his help and sexually assaulted her. As the victim did not reveal the incident to anyone, Balamurugan began to sexually assault the woman frequently by threatening,” police said.

Unable to bear his torture, the elderly woman avoided staying in her house and started to sleep in a neighbourhood temple at night. When villagers inquired her about the reason for staying on the temple premises, despite having a house, she spilt out the truth to them. The shocked villagers then took the woman to Perur All Women Police Station (AWPS) and complained. After inquiry, the police arrested the accused and produced him in court to be lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.