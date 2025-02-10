Man held for raping minor girl in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested in Kancheepuram on Sunday for raping a minor girl.

According to police, Vishnu of Kilambi village in Kancheepuram had been following a 14-year-old girl for the last two years, asking her to be in a relationship with him forcefully.

As she constantly rebuffed his advances, Vishnu raped the girl at knifepoint when she was alone at her home in November. He also threatened to kill her family if discloses the rape to anyone.

She kept mum about the abuse, but her parents noticed changes in the minor's body and questioned her about it. She told them about the incident, and the family filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram All-Women Police Station.

The police registered a case and nabbed Vishnu. He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in prison.