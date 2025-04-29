Man held for murdering mother in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his mother after an altercation. It is said that Brinda (40), wife of Stalin from SMS Garden in Aduthurai near Kumbakonam left her husband along with a 10-year-old daughter, leaving behind two sons -- Arun Kumar (19) and Anbukarasan (16) with Stalin.

Meanwhile, Stalin developed an illness and died last year, and Brinda, who was living at her parental house in Kuthalam for several years, came to the house in SMS Garden in Aduthurai recently.

Ever since she arrived, Arun Kumar and Anbukarasan picked up a quarrel for deserting them and their father.

On Monday, Arun Kumar again picked up a quarrel with Brinda and suddenly, he grabbed a crowbar and hit her on the head, killing her on the spot.

On information, Tiruvidaimarudur police reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam GH.

Later, the police arrested Arun Kumar.