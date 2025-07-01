Man held for inappropriate behavior on MRTS train

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for his alleged inappropriate behaviour, in an inebriated state, in front of women while travelling in an MRTS train on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as D Azhagar Raja of Dindigul. Police said that he was working as a daily wage labourer in Chennai.

On Saturday evening, in an inebriated state, Azhagar got into an MRTS train heading to Chennai Beach from Velachery, the police said. He sat near the entrance to the compartment and allegedly behaved inappropriately in front of women who were in the compartment, the police said.

Following a complaint, the police traced and nabbed Azhagar on Sunday. After an inquiry, he was sent for judicial remand.

In another incident, a 40-year-old cab driver was arrested by the Abiramapuram police on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman flower vendor during her morning walk.

The incident took place around 5.30 am when the woman, a native of West Bengal, was walking alone.

According to the police, the woman has been living in Chennai for over two decades and runs a flower shop in the area.