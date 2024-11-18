Man held for harassing TN BJP functionary Alisha Abdullah

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating allegations from bike racer and BJP functionary Alisha Abdullah, who claimed that a man cyber stalked and harassed her by sending abusive messages to her phone. Police have detained the man and a formal arrest will be made after a detailed inquiry, according to police sources.

In her social media account, Alisha uploaded a video of the man whom she claimed harassed her continuously. On Monday, Alisha went to a hotel on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) where the man was staying and confronted him and uploaded a video. Police investigations revealed that the man himself gave her the details about his place of stay after which Alisha reached there and confronted him.

The man was initially taken to Neelankarai police station for questioning and the police are going through his phone to verify Alisha’s allegations.

"This is a very sad situation I faced today. Imagine how many women are facing this every day with zero per cent police protection. If you see the video, this guy is high on drugs. Tamil Nadu has gone from bad to worse with drugs (sic)," Alisha posted on her social media.