Man held for attempting suicide in front of police station in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to end his life by self-immolation in front of a police station in Coimbatore. Police said Karthikeyan, a native of Tiruvannamalai and working as a plumber staying in Kovaipudur, took the extreme step demanding action against his second wife.

He got married to a 27-year-old woman for the second time after his first wife ditched him over some family issues. “His second wife too complained of assault against him in Coimbatore All Women’s Police Station (AWPS).

After an inquiry, the police, however, let him off with a warning on Thursday morning. In the late evening, Karthikeyan came to the police station and sought action against his wife for quarrelling with him,” police said.

When police turned down his request, Karthikeyan rushed out of the station and poured petrol from a can kept in his two-wheeler. However, the alert cops prevented him from lighting a match stick. He was then booked for a suicide bid and remanded in judicial custody to be lodged in Salem Central Prison.