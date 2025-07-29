Man held for attempt to molest minor girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 32-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of attempting to sexually abuse a 10-year-old girl after abducting her in Thanjavur on Sunday late at night.

P Muthuraj, an agricultural coolie from Sakkottai near Kumbakonam, went to an eatery after consuming alcohol.

While he was waiting for dinner, the victim came to the eatery along with her sister to buy dinner.

While the girl’s sister was buying food, Muthuraj fled with the girl.

On seeing this, the girl’s sister raised an alarm, and alert people chased and rescued the girl. Muthuraj was handed over to the Tiruvidaimarudur police.

Subsequently, the girl’s parents complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various BNS sections and Pocso Act and arrested him.

