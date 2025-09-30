Man held for alleged attempt to kill in-laws, child by driving car into Yelagiri lake

CHENNAI: A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his in-laws and a seven-year-old girl by driving a car into Yelagiri lake near Jolarpet. The incident came to light following a complaint by the father-in-law.

According to police, Aravindhan (32), son of Kalidasan from Yelagiri village in Tirupattur district, married Nandhini, daughter of Raja from Pakirithakka, 13 years ago in a love marriage. The couple has three children — two daughters and a son. Reports suggest that there had been frequent quarrels between the husband and wife.

Two days ago, Aravindhan visited his in-laws’ house and told his father-in-law Raja that his wife often quarrelled with him and had even attempted suicide. He requested Raja to advise his daughter. Later, he took Raja, his mother-in-law Kaliammal and their seven-year-old relative Prasika in his car towards Yelagiri.

On reaching the lake, an argument broke out between Aravindhan and Raja. Police said that in anger, Aravindhan allegedly drove the car at high speed towards the lake. The vehicle toppled and plunged into the water. While he escaped from the car, he allegedly attempted to kill his in-laws by pushing the car further into the lake.

Raja, however, managed to rescue his wife and the child and escaped safely. He later lodged a complaint at Jolarpet police station. Based on this, police registered a case, arrested the absconding Aravindhan, and produced him before the Tirupattur court, which remanded him in custody.

Police, with the help of a crane, retrieved the car from the lake. Investigations revealed that Aravindhan had staged the incident as if the vehicle had accidentally lost control before plunging into the lake.