Man hacks brother to death over family dispute near Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 46-year-old man for murdering his brother in cold blood over a family dispute near Nanguneri, Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Balasubramanian (50), was a farmer from Valiyaneri. He had two siblings, Raju and Rajkumar, but Raju had passed away a few years ago due to health issues. Raju’s family resides in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, while Rajkumar lived in Valiyaneri.

On August 10, Rajkumar reportedly visited his late brother Raju’s wife, Kalarani, and later returned to his village. However, after he left, Kalarani found that a five-sovereign gold chain was missing from her cupboard.

Kalarani immediately informed Balasubramanian about the incident, after which the latter threatened to file a police complaint against Rajkumar to recover the chain.

Enraged by this, the following night Rajkumar sneaked into Balasubramanian's house while he was sleeping and brutally attacked him with a sickle. The victim collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot, while Rajkumar fled the scene immediately.

On receiving information, the Nanguneri police rushed to the spot and sent the deceased's body to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Subsequently, they arrested Rajkumar and remanded him to judicial custody.