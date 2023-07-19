Man gets life-term for murdering wife suspecting extra-marital affair

TIRUCHY: The city Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term for murdering his wife suspecting fidelity. According to the prosecution Balachandran (43), a resident from Manachanallur who was working in Singapore, was sending money to his wife Mahalakshmi (36) and suspected that she had not handled the money properly.

Balachandran who found that there was no savings even after his hard earned abroad decided to return to his native place and started a samosa centre in the locality. Balachandran, who was in the habit of mixing flour for samosa, asked his wife to help him. As the work went for long hours, Mahalakshmi refused to help him and asked him to go back to Singapore.

Meanwhile Balachandran allegedly came to know about Mahalakshmi’s extra marital affair and this resulted into a frequent fight between the couple.

On March 16, 2019 Balachandran took a knife and stabbed her multiple times in which she died on the spot. Manachanallur police registered a case and arrested Balachandran and the case was in progress in Mahila court.

On Tuesday, the Mahila Court judge SN Srivathsan who heard the case awarded life-term and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Balachandran.