Man falls onto tracks, run over by train in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old man who was crossing the railway track was run over by a train and died on the spot on Wednesday.

M Sankar, an agricultural labourer from Nannimangalam in Lalgudi, went to buy food for his children on Wednesday morning near the Lalgudi bus stand. When he was crossing the railway track over the bridge to reach the bus stand, he slipped as it was slippery due to stagnant rainwater.

Though he tried to get up from the track, he slipped again when the Cuddalore-Tiruchy passenger train that was proceeding ran over him. He died on the spot.

The Villupuram Railway police sent his body to the Lalgudi GH. Further investigations are on.