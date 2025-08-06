Man ends life inside police station in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old man ended his life by hanging inside the Sub-Inspector's room at a police station in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar claimed it to be a case of suicide and ruled out speculations of custodial death.

The deceased, identified as A Rajan, a construction labourer, was residing with his elderly mother and sister at Kamarajar Nagar in Ramachettipalayam.

“He came to the Bazaar Police Station at 11.19 pm on Tuesday and alleged that a group of people chased him. However, cop Senthil Kumar, who was on duty, found nothing suspicious and asked him to come back on Wednesday. But Rajan sneaked into the sub-inspector's room on the first floor, when the cop had gone to attend a phone call inside,” the commissioner told the media.

The man then ended his life by hanging in the SI room, he said, adding that a magisterial inquiry will be conducted.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, when a police officer found the doors of the SI room locked from the inside and saw a man hanging inside through the window.

The cop then broke open the doors and sent Rajan’s body for a post-mortem examination at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police, Rajan seemed to be mentally unstable and often claimed that he was chased by a group of people and was also addicted to alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Nagaraj and Senthil Kumar have been shifted to armed reserve for negligence in duty, and further inquiries are under way.

Trigger Warning

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app