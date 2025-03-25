Man encroaches road to Thanjavur govt school; students, teachers stage protest

TIRUCHY: Students from a panchayat union primary school in Thanjavur staged a protest against a person who had blocked the pathway to their school and the local residents also joined the students on Monday.

It is said that around 60 students are studying at Panchayat Union Primary School at Manganakadu and one Palanivel had reportedly made a shed in the pathway leading to the school which prevented free entry to the school for the students.

On Monday, when the headmistress Sathyavani and AHM Peramayyan approached Palanivel and his family to remove the encroached shed for the benefit of the school children. Palanivel reportedly threatened the teachers and made abusive statements.

When the headmistress and AHM had passed on the information to the other teachers and the students, they quit the classes and staged a protest demanding action against Palanivel and remove the shed made in the encroached land. The residents also joined the protest.

On information, Pattukkottai tahsildhar Dharmendra along with Revenue Inspector Muthukrishnan and VAO Ananda Jothi and education department officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating teachers and students. Upon assurance of removing the encroached shed, the protesting members withdrew the protest.