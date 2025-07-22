Man electrocuted while fixing motor at Chengalpattu panchayat leader’s home

CHENNAI: An electrician died while he was trying to fix an electrical appliance at Chengalpattu on Monday.

According to Daily Thanthi, the deceased Andavan was a resident of Sothupakkam village near Melmaruvathur. On Monday morning, he was fixing a faulty motor at the panchayat council chairman Sridhar's house when he suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

Despite being rushed to the government hospital in Maduranthakam, Andavan died shortly. The Melmaruvathur police have registered a case and are investigating.