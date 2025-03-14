Man electrocuted while erecting ad banner in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died of electrocution when a banner he was erecting accidentally touched a transformer in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Pechimuthu, made a living by putting up banners. On Thursday afternoon, he and his friend Sathish were working on putting up advertisement banners on the roadside near the Kulavanikarpuram Railway Gate in Palayamkottai.

When the duo attempted to move a banner that was kept against a transformer, a metal wire on the banner accidentally touched a live wire in the transformer, causing both men to get an electric shock.

Passersby who saw the incident immediately rushed the duo to the government hospital in Palayamkottai, where doctors declared Pechimuthu dead on arrival. Sathish, who sustained injuries on his hand, is being treated at the hospital.