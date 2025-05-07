Man draws pension amount for 4 yrs sans mom’s life certificate in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur district crime branch police on Wednesday registered a case against a pensioner’s son for drawing a pension amount to the tune of Rs 18.30 lakhs without submitting the certificate of life even four years after the death of the pensioner – his mother.

Jayaseeli Kamala Bai, a resident of St Antony's Street at Manambuchavadi in Thanjavur, and a retired government servant was receiving a pension. She passed away on October 18, 2021, however, her son Prince Jason did not inform the district treasury office of her death and continued to draw the pension money through the ATM kiosk with Kamala Bai’s debit card.

While Prince Jason had drawn money on May 5, the district treasury officer Ganesh Kumar found that there was no mandatory life certificate for Kamala Bai during an auditing. Subsequently, an inquiry revealed that the pensioner Kamala Bai passed away four years ago and her son was enjoying the pension benefits without submitting the life certificate.

Further inquiry found that Prince Jason had drawn an amount of Rs 18.30 lakh from the account of Kamala Bai since her death.

On Wednesday evening, the treasury officer Ganesh Kumar, filed a complaint with district crime branch police. Based on the complaint, inspector Sri Priya registered a case against Prince Jason for failure to submit documents of the pensioner to the treasury office soon after the pensioner’s death.

The police are investigating how Prince Jason evaded from submitting the documents annually. The police also suspect that someone from the office had a nexus with Prince Jason.