Man dies in Villupuram jail day after arrest; family alleges police brutality

CHENNAI: A prisoner, Arputharaj (31), lodged in the Villupuram District Jail was found dead on Friday morning, just a day after his arrest. His family has alleged that the police used excessive force against him, leading to his death, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Arputharaj was arrested on Thursday based on a warrant issued as he had not appeared at the Villupuram district court in connection with a case dating back to 2016. Following a mandatory medical examination, he was moved to the Villupuram prison at around 6 PM on Thursday.

According to jail authorities, Arputharaj was seen interacting normally with other prisoners on the night of his arrival. However, when the guards attempted to wake him up at 6 am on Friday, they found him unresponsive.

He was immediately rushed to the Villupuram Government Hospital but doctors declared that he had died during transit.

Arputharaj's death has sparked outrage among his relatives who alleged that Arputharaj was subjected to police brutality, leading to his untimely demise. After seeing his body at the GH, they claimed that he had injuries on his person and that may have been the cause of death.

The family members have called for a thorough investigation.