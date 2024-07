Man dies during bull-taming event in Sivaganga district

CHENNAI: A man was killed during a 'Vadam Manjuvirattu' bull-taming event held at Soorakudi in Sivaganga district recently, according to Maalai Malar.

He was identified as Karthik, a cowherd hailing from Varagampadi near Salem. The competition was immediately halted following the tragedy.

The Kunrakkudi police department are investigating the accident.

Further details are awaited.