Man dies by suicide inside Coimbatore police station

CHENNAI: A man died by suicide inside the Crime Sub-Inspector’s room on the first floor of the Big Bazaar Street Police Station in Coimbatore.

According to Maalaimalar reports, the man entered the police station around 11 PM last night. However, his identity has not been revealed yet, and it remains unclear why he came to the station in the first place.

Forensic experts have visited the spot and are carrying out a detailed investigation. Police have registered a case and are probing the incident further.





Trigger Warning

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app