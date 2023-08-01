Man, daughter killed as truck rams into two-wheeler near Vandavasi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A man and his daughter were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler in which they were riding was hit by a truck near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. Jagadeswaran (40) of Nandiyambadi near Vandavasi working in Chennai came home for the weekend and was on his way to milk his cows on his farm along with wife Mira (34) and daughter Karunya (12) on a two-wheeler.

When the trio were returning in the two-wheeler, it was hit by a lorry bound for Vandavasi from Chetpet. All three were thrown off the vehicle. Jagadeswaran and Karunya were killed on the spot, Mira suffered severe injuries. Ponnur police registered a case and rushed Mira to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Further investigations are on.