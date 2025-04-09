Man chokes on fish while fishing in Madurantakam lake

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate incident, a 29-year-old man died after a fish got stuck in his throat while fishing in the Madurantakam lake on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manikandan, a resident of Araiyapakkam near Maduranthakam, an employee of a private firm.

On Tuesday, Manikandan had gone fishing to Keelavalam lake in the locality for fishing. Police said as the water level was low, Manikandan had caught the fish with his bare hands. While holding a fish in his mouth, Manikandan had tried to catch another one, when the fish in his mouth slipped into his throat.

A helpless Manikandan struggled to breathe, which onlookers noticed. They tried to take the fish out of his throat but all their efforts went in vain. With the help of an ambulance, Manikandan was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital but he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

The Maduranthagam police sent his body for post-mortem and registered a case. Further inquiry is on.