Man awarded life imprisonment for murdering his tractor driver over an affair with wife in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur District Principal Sessions Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering a tractor driver. M Ramesh (40) from Venganur near Thirumanur in Ariyalur was operating a tractor in the field of G Manoharan (45) from the same village.

In due course of time, Ramesh had developed an affair with Manoharan’s wife. Manoharan, who came to know about the relationship, warned Ramesh as well as his wife.

But still, they continued their relationship, and, infuriated, Manoharan attacked Ramesh with a sickle when he visited his wife on March 14, 2024. Ramesh died on the spot. On Friday, Judge Malar Valentina awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 to Manoharan.