Man attempts to kill wife’s first husband, held

CHENGALPATTU: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault his wife’s first husband near Chengalpattu All Women’s police station on Saturday.

The accused Bhoopalan, a contract labourer from Pazhayannur met Mehrunissa(23), who was married to one Sameer, at an event where the duo were working as part of the welcome committee. The two fell in love and Mehrunissa eloped with Bhoopalan and married him. However, within a few months, she went back to Sameer.

Bhoopalan lodged a complaint with the Chengalpattu All Women’s police, who summoned all parties, where Mehrunissa firmly said she wanted to go back with Sameer. “Infuriated by this, Bhoopalan who was waiting at the station tried to attack Sameer with a knife and Mehrunissa was injured.” said police.