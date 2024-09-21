Man arrested under Pocso Act in Ariyalur for abusing 17-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Friday arrested a man for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl. It is said, Aravindan Gopu (29), a construction labourer from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur was in love with a 17-year-old girl despite he had already married and recently, he had sexually abused her while no one was at her house.

When her parents returned home, they found that the girl seemed to be very tired and upon inquiry, she narrated the incident.

Soon, they lodged a complaint against Aravindan Gopu with Jayankondam All Women Police who registered a case under various IPC sections and Pocso Act. On Friday early hours, the police arrested him and lodged him in the Jayankondam sub-jail.