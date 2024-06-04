Man arrested on attempt to murder charges with a weapon in Chintadripet

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 40 year old man on attempt to murder charges after he allegedly attacked his neighbour with a weapon in Chintadripet on Monday.

The victim, S Ajay Kumar (25) is a resident of Padavettaiamman koil street in Chintadripet. On Monday evening, Ajay Kumar was standing outside his house when the accused sprung an attack on Ajay, taking him by surprise.

The accused had inflicted cut injuries on Ajay and fled the scene after which Ajay's family members rescued him and moved him to a hospital.

The family then filed a complained with Chintadripet police after which police conducted investigations and found that Ajay Kumar's family had a long standing dispute with their neighbour.

Police picked up the neighbour, Prem Kumar from a hideout and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.