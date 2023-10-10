Man arrested in Tenkasi, two pieces of tusks, car and cell phone seized

MADURAI: A team of Forest personnel arrested a 52–year-old man and seized two pieces of elephant tusks in Tenkasi district on Monday. The accused has been identified as Beer Mohammad from Zaheer Usain Nagar at Vadakarai near Achanpudur, sources said.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by S. Logasundaranathan, Forest Range Officer, Forest Station, Tamil Nadu Forest Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Tirunelveli arrested him and seized those two pieces of ivory, car and a cell phone.

The seized tusks weighed 13,900 kilos. After enquiring, Logasundaranathan said Beer Mohammad was nabbed while he’s moving to sell the pieces of ivories. He bought these tusks from a tribal, who’s been picked for further interrogation.

These pieces of ivory were said to have been chopped off from a dead elephant in Kadayanallur Range, Tenkasi district. However, a detailed enquiry would be conducted to ensure whether the elephant was poached with intent to remove its tusk or else it died naturally, Logasundaranathan said.