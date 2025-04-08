Man arrested in Dindigul for impersonating Food Safety officer

MADURAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested in Dindigul on Monday after being charged with impersonating a Food Safety officer (FSO).

The accused has been identified as P Shanmuga Sundaram of Kanavaipatti village, Shanarpatti block, Dindigul district. Investigations carried out by Dindigul Town (North) police revealed that he approached a biryani hotel near the bus stand in Dindigul and claimed himself as an officer from the Department of Food Safety.

However, the hotelier raised doubts about his claim when the impersonator instructed him to ensure cleanliness in the hotel and demanded cash of Rs 10,000, citing that the hotel was kept in poor hygiene.

The impersonator also said the hotel would be sealed if the demand was not met. Since the hotelier knew he was impersonating, he lodged a complaint and the police arrested him, sources said.