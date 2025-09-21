Man and woman having extramarital affair die by suicide in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who were in an extramarital affair, died after consuming pesticide in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, on Saturday (September 20).

The deceased were identified as Thangavelsamy of Salaiputhur in Thoothukudi district and Parvathy of Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli. Thangavelsamy, a car driver, was married with two daughters, while Parvathy, wife of autorickshaw driver Subbaiah, was the mother of two sons.

According to police, the two had developed a relationship in recent months, which their families opposed. Parvathy left her house and went with Thangavelsamy, following which their families started looking for them. On Saturday morning, they travelled by car to Kulasekarapattinam, where they allegedly consumed pesticide, according to Daily Thanthi.

Soon after, the couple, foaming at the mouth, drove to the local police station and told officers what had happened. The police immediately took them to the Kulasekarapattinam Primary Health Centre, where first aid was given, before referring them to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital.

However, both died on the way. Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case and are investigating.

_Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app

