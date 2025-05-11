Man abuses shepherdess, snatches chain; held in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested in Tirunelveli after he allegedly sexually abused an elderly woman and snatched her chain on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Perunkaliapuram, a village near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, when the victim, aged 60, was attacked while she was shepherding goats.

The accused came on a two-wheeler, committed the crime, and fled the spot. Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan inspected the scene of the crime and took a statement from the victim, who has been hospitalised in the wake of the attack.

Based on a complaint, Valliyur All Women police filed a case. The accused was arrested, and the police recovered two sovereigns of gold that were snatched from the victim.