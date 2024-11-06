Making swift progress on establishing aerospace, defence parks in TN: Minister

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is making swift progress in setting up aerospace and defence parks in the district, with land acquisition on track, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

The ruling DMK government had promised in its election manifesto to establish Aerospace and Defence Parks in Coimbatore as part of the 'KovaiRising' initiative, which aims to generate jobs and boost regional infrastructure.

During Chief Minister M K Stalin’s brief visit to the textile city, TRB Rajaa said that the Aerospace Park planned for Sulur would cover 200 acres and serve as a "dedicated hub for global companies" specialising in aerospace manufacturing.

"With an investment of Rs 260 crore, land acquisition is on track and scheduled for completion by March 2025. Basic infrastructure work has already begun. Expediting these ambitious projects was a key commitment in our KovaiRising manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and we are making swift progress to fulfill it," he said in a social media post.

Regarding the Defence Component Industrial Park in Varapatti, near Coimbatore, he noted that it would span 380 acres and include "world-class infrastructure".

These projects are crucial steps toward establishing Coimbatore as a leading hub for aerospace and defence, he said, adding, "We are bringing high-quality, high-paying jobs to Coimbatore and turning the KovaiRising vision into reality."