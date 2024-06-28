Makhna elephant raids grocery shops in Masinagudi

Begin typing your search...

The elephant came out of Singara forest and entered ‘Vazhaithottam’ village in Masinagudi panchayat limits. It broke the shutters and devoured rice, sugar and other stock of essentials kept for sale in the shops.

Rice and food items spilled over on the road, A makhna elephant consuming food items from the shop 

COIMBATORE: A ‘makhna’ (tuskless male) elephant raided two grocery shops after breaking them open in Masinagudi on Thursday early morning.

The elephant came out of Singara forest and entered ‘Vazhaithottam’ village in Masinagudi panchayat limits. It broke the shutters and devoured rice, sugar and other stock of essentials kept for sale in the shops.

On hearing some noise, the villagers gathered and attempted to chase away the elephant. However, infuriated by their disturbance, the elephant retaliated by chasing and attempting to attack. After a sumptuous intake, the elephant then retreated into the forest area of its own.

Even though elephant raids were reported in shops located in Masinagudi, Bokkapuram and Mavanalla villages, the villagers believe that one among those habitual raiders had shifted to Vazhaithottam area. They have urged the forest department to mount vigil to prevent any conflicts.

