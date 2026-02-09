Make top officials pay for sheer incompetence, demands Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday strongly condemned the cancellation of the TNPSC Group II and Group II-A main examinations, alleging gross administrative failure and incompetence on the part of the DMK government.
Anbumani said the real cause was sheer negligence. He pointed out that over 18,000 candidates were to appear for the exams in the morning and afternoon sessions, with 3,221 candidates allotted to seven centers in Chennai. However, around 600 candidates were misdirected after their hall tickets mentioned a different examination center.
The confusion came to light only minutes before the exam began, forcing candidates to protest.
While exams had not begun in Chennai, they were already underway in centers like Coimbatore and were cancelled only after an hour, causing severe mental stress and hardship to aspirants, he said.
Anbumani criticized the TNPSC leadership, stating that despite supervision by senior IAS officers and members, such lapses occurred.
He demanded a thorough inquiry and strict action against those in top positions instead of scapegoating junior officials, and said the ruling DMK must hang its head in shame.